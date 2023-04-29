Biofriendly Joins Forces with Eagle Point Funding

Prestigious R&D funding organization partners with Biofriendly in order to enhance green investment and global reach

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Biofriendly , an environmental technology company, has partnered with Eagle Point Funding in order to expand their business and foster new sustainable solutions. Biofriendly strives to invest in new green tech and enhance their environmental innovation. By partnering with Eagle Point Funding to gain R&D federal grants, this vision can be more successfully realized.

“It’s an exciting time to be looking for non-dilutive funding for technologies targeting sustainability. We are seeing major efforts from the current administration to combat climate change through investing in next-generation ideas,” said Brianna Niknazar, Eagle Point Funding Senior Grant Consultant. “It’s a breath of fresh air and we are thrilled to support Biofriendly’s mission in this endeavor.”

Biofriendly CEO Noel Carroll is committed to growing Biofriendly’s business beyond their already successful Green Plus® emission-reducing additive, a breakthrough technology that is Eco-labeled by the United Nations for reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions. “When I assumed my leadership role at Biofriendly, I made it a priority to keep my finger on the pulse of green tech,” said Carroll. “Every day I see another story in the news about scientific research and development to combat ‘insert environmental disaster here.’ It was time for Biofriendly to get proactive as we happily partnered with Eagle Point Funding to take those next steps.”

Eagle Point Funding is a global firm that helps get tech start-ups at any stage to maximize their non-dilutive funding through R&D grants and contracts of DoD, NSF, NASA and other Federal agencies, obtain investments and generate pilot contracts and initial sales.

About Biofriendly Corporation

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world’s air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 17.5 billion gallons of fuel, or the equivalent of planting 481.7 million trees to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment, and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

For more information, visit www.biofriendly.com . For environmental information and green tips, visit Biofriendly's e-magazine at www.biofriendlyplanet.com and listen to the Biofriendly Podcast on YouTube .

Contact: info@blazepr.com

SOURCE Biofriendly