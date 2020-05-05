Biosolids processing plant floated at St Leonards

news, local-news,

A biosolids processing facility hoping to initially process between 3000 and 5000 tonnes each year has been proposed at a St Leonards' property. Biosolids are primarily produced from the treatment of sewage, including used water from toilets, sinks, dishwashers, washing machines and showers. The proposed facility at 91 Blessington Road will improve the quality of class three biosolids, which if untreated must be sent to landfill, from TasWater's northern sewerage treatment plants. Currently class three biosolids from the north must be transported to facilities in the state's South or North-West for reprocessing. An aerobic windrow composting technique will be used. It involves forming the biosolids into rows of long piles on a 2.1 hectare compost pad and aerating them periodically by manually or mechanically turning the piles. The wet biosolids will be mixed with wood chips to produce about 4000-6000 tonnes of finished biosolids compost annually. The compost will be used on the property, however in future it may be transported to other properties. An environmental impact assessment found the predicted ground level odour was weak about 800 metres away on the Tasman Highway. The closest residential property is 1.2 kilometres from the project and it noted odour, dust and noise emissions were 'unlikely to significantly impact' nearby residential properties. The assessment also found no significant environmental impacts were expected. Water runoff will be piped to a 26.4 megalitre dam to avoid runoff into Hills Creek and groundwater. The site will undergo quarterly surface water and groundwater monitoring to detect any impacts. The development application is available for public comment on the Launceston City Council's website until May 11. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

