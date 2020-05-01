Bipin Rawat: Indian Air Force to conduct flypast to salute Covid warriors: Key points | India News – Times of India

Here is a look at the key points of the press briefing —

Air Force will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. The flypast will include both transport and fighter aircraft.

During the flypast, the aircraft will also shower flower petals at some places.

The Navy will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3.

Navy warships would also be lit up and their choppers would be used for showering petals on hospitals.

The Army will also conduct mountain band displays along some of the Covid-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country. The armed forces will also lay wreathe at the police memorial on May 3 in support of the police forces.

“On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all Covid-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys & media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times,” CDS General Bipin Rawat said.

“No problems in dealing with the issue of Coronavirus. The first patient in the Army is cured and the jawan is back on duty. Army so far has had only 14 cases of which 5 have been cured and they have returned to work,” Army Chief General Manoj M Naravane said.

No let-up in counter-terrorist operations due to COVID19. The terrorists killed in operations are handed over to civil administration and they do the needful, the Army Chief added.

There has been an increase in numbers of people trying to cross the LoC and that is why the increase in the number of infiltration attempts, according to Army Chief.