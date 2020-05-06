Birdman

There has never been a more orgasmic paean to the vanity of artists than Birdman. Bless its heart for that, and bless Alejandro G. Inarritu for encapsulating that narcissism in the context of an aged superhero actor looking for his comeback—and then giving that comeback to Michael Keaton. Its meta-irony is only matched by its artistry with Iñárritu and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki creating the illusion of an uninterrupted shot, and the ambiance of a deranged stage play where every cast member is playing to the cheap seats, including the invisible cameraman who hypnotically tracks them. Not that Birdman feels at all stage bound; it soars, drunk on its own giddy ego. .

