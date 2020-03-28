Birthday boy Vijay Varma wants a Rolls Royce from Amitabh Bachchan and another Rs. 100-crore film from Tiger Shroff [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Over the last few years, Vijay Varma has risen to considerable fame and how. His portrayal as Moeen in Gully Boy, featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi, can be considered as a path-breaking performance of his Bollywood career. After Pink, Gully Boy became a game-changer in his filmography and now people have started recognizing his talent like never before. Vijay went on to work in Hrithik Roshan‘s Super 30, Karan Johar’s Ghost Stories and Tiger Shroff- Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. His performance in the recent web series, She, is also commendable, and we wonder how many times more are we going to applaud him in future for his fine acting skills. Also Read – Ghost Stories was a dream come true for Avinash Tiwary – here’s why [EXCLUSIVE]

Wondering why are we talking about Vijay today? It is because the actor celebrates his birthday on this date as he turns a year older and wiser. Sharing his birthday plans exclusively with us, Vijay said, "It is going to be a close-knit affair with the social-distancing of people. It is going to be a gathering with cake, sanitizers and masks."

Further, in our exclusive chat, we asked Vijay to mention the gifts that he would like to receive from his costars on his birthday. Starting with Ranveer Singh, he stated that he would like to receive sneakers from the Padmaavat actor. Moving on to Siddhant Chaturvedi, he said, “He should pass on a couple of his movies to me.”

On being asked about Taapsee Pannu, Vijay thought for a while and said, “She should give me a tour of her new house over some wining and dining.” Later, we asked the actor what he’d like to receive as a gift from his senior-most costar, Amitabh Bachchan. Responding to our question and laughing his heart out, Vijay added, “Rolls Royce.”

Last but not the least, he mentioned that he wants Tiger Shroff to gift him another Rs. 100-crore film as he is a very giving person. Vijay Varma has expensive demands, we must say. Jokes apart, here’s wishing a very happy birthday to Vijay Varma. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.

