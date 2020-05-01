Birthday girl Anushka Sharma prays for the sadness to end as husband Virat Kohli pens a sweet note | Bollywood Life

The lockdown has been extended till May 17. We are indeed living in gloomy times. The Bollywood fraternity is in mourning due to the demise of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor and we are wondering when times will get better. Anushka Sharma who celebrates her birthday today has written a poem for the suffering to end. She said she wished that the suffering and sadness around us would dwindle. Anushka Sharma has written on how she was distraught at the death of Rishi Kapoor. The actress in a statement has also spoken about perseverance. She said, “Perseverance comes naturally to me. It’s not something that you have to be hard on yourself for, it leads you. Honestly, life leads you! I can vouch for it! Life has lead me to where I am you know. Sometimes, you just put your head down and follow the road life takes you on.” Her letter has got a great response from her friends. Also Read – Insta-stalker Alert: 9 absolutely stunning outfits of birthday girl Anushka Sharma that we would love to steal

Neeti Mohan read it and commented, “May your Birthday wish come true. Wishing you a very Happy and BLESSED birthday. You are truly special,” while Kiara Advani stated, “Happy Birthday Anushka. I Pray all that you have wished for comes true…lots and lots of love.” It was Anushka Sharma’s dad’s birthday some days back. She baked a cake at home for him and shared the pictures on social media. Virat Kohli took to social media to wish his wife. He posted a picture with a caption, “You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you.” In the pic, we can see Virat in a black tee and khakis while Anushka is in a white dress. Also Read – Pataal Lok teaser: Anushka Sharma’s web series debut on Amazon Prime looks violent, visceral and gripping

You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nhYYr0CjDs — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2020

Anushka Sharma has spoken about how her dad is an inspiration. In the press note, she wrote that her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma to be her greatest teacher. “He would drop me to school and he would have these conversations with me because the journey was little bit long. He would just tell me one thing and it has had such a lasting impression in my mind and in my personality and the way I deal with challenges in life. It’s really been extremely special. The thing that he told me was no matter what situation you are in, no matter how bad the situation is, always do the right thing and pray to god that you know what is the right thing to do is at that moment. I think that’s something that stuck with me cause I was so young and I really look up to my father. He is a very wise man and he has had a huge impression on my life. So, when he said that to me it really stuck with me.” Also Read – Guess The Price: Here’s how much Anushka Sharma spent on a bag to complete her airport look

She said it was priceless advice as she began working as model as a teen. She said, “I started working when I was so young. It was important for me to know all this because at the age of 14-15, when you are taking decisions for yourself and your career, it’s really hard. That’s what’s gave me clarity. That’s what I did and I think that’s something that has always stood out for me.”

