May 8, 2021

Bitdefender Total Security 2021 – 5 Devices | 2 year Subscription | PC/Mac | Activation Code by Mail


Price: $54.99
(as of May 08,2021 16:24:27 UTC – Details)


Product Description

Bitdefender Total Security is Complete Protection for Windows, MacOS, iOS and Android.

With automatic updates and upgrades, Bitdefender Total Security gives you the most innovative technologies that predict, prevent, detect and eliminate the latest cyber-threats, including malware and ransomware. Total Security brings network-based protection, prevents exploitation of vulnerabilities in your system, and detects and blocks brute-force attempts and botnet attacks from compromising your devices while keeping your sensitive information safe. Sophisticated parental controls allow you to protect your children online, filter content, limit screen time, and even track location.

Trust Bitdefender to Protect You

Powered by its depth of security expertise and rapid pace of research and development, Bitdefender’s long-standing mission is to deliver transformative security technologies to the world’s users and organizations. We are innovators, creating breakthrough technology that radically improves our customer’s experience with security.

Don’t Be a Victim of Cyber Attacks

Protect and Defend Yourself with Bitdefender

Cyber-threats are lurking all around the internet, and as our lives become more intertwined with technology, the possibility of becoming a victim of a cyber attack grows.

With Bitdefender, you can rest assured that you have the latest and greatest protection from both common and uncommon forms of attack such as: malware, ransomware, phishing, spyware, malicious unwanted programs spam, fraud, Wi-Fi sniffing, insecure online shopping, DDoS attacks, botnet attacks, spoofing, and so much more.

PC Mag’s Pick

“…earns top scores across multiple supporting categories, most notably for trustworthiness.” – PC Mag, January 2021

Top Marks from TechRadar

“TechRadar Editor’s Choice” – TechRadar, September 2020

Product of the Year

“Bitdefender has a long history of impressive performance in all areas.” – AV Comparatives, January 2021

Modern UI, Light on Resources

‘Private users are getting a highly-secure product, which hardly slows down PC resources at all in its daily routines.’- Maik Morgenstern, CTO AV-TEST GmbH

PC Mag, January 2021

TechRadar, September 2020

AV-Comparatives, January 2021

AV-TEST, October 2020

Complete protection for Windows, MacOS, iOS and Android

Multi-Layer Ransomware Protection

Performance

Privacy

Protection

Bitdefender’s unbeatable multi-layered protection keeps your devices safe from all new and existing threats. Features include:

Complete Real-time Data ProtectionNetwork Threat PreventionMulti-layer Ransomware ProtectionComplete Malware ProtectionRobust Anti-phishing, Anti-fraud, Anti-spam, and Anti-theft Mechanismsand More

Performance

Bitdefender security software reacts instantly to online threats without compromising your system’s performance. Features include:

Automatic Updates and UpgradesGame, Movie & Work ModesBitdefender Autopilot OverviewBitdefender Photon Adaptive PerformanceOneClick OptimizerBattery Modeand More

Privacy

Bitdefender complete protection takes care of your online privacy and personal information. Features include:

Safe Online BankingSophisticated Parental ControlsMicrophone Monitor and Webcam ProtectionSocial Network ProtectionPassword ManagerBitdefender VPN (200 MB/Day)File Encryption/File Shredderand More

Windows Protection

Automatic Updates

VPN (200 MB Daily)

24/7 Customer Support

Parental Controls

Mac, iOS, and Android Protection

Speeds Up Devices with One Click Optimizer

Effective Anti-theft and Anti-loss tools

Protects up to 15 devices per household

IoT and Connected Home Security

SAFE ONLINE BANKING: A unique, dedicated browser secures your online transactions; Our Total Security product also includes 200MB per day of Bitdefender VPN
ADVANCED THREAT DEFENSE: Real-Time Data Protection, Multi-Layer Malware and Ransomware Protection, Social Network Protection, Game/Movie/Work Modes, Microphone Monitor, Webcam Protection, Anti-Tracker, Phishing, Fraud, and Spam Protection, Password Manager, File Shredder, Parental Controls, and more
NO CREDIT CARD REQUIRED: Subscription does not automatically renew (unless your account was previously set up to do so)
ECO-FRIENDLY PACKAGING: Your product-specific code is printed on a card and shipped inside a protective cardboard sleeve. Simply open packaging and scratch off security ink on the card to reveal your activation code. No more bulky box or hard-to-recycle discs

