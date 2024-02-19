Bitget Lists Starknet (STRK) in Innovation and L2 Zone – Revolutionizing Scalability on Ethereum

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announces to list Starknet (STRK), a groundbreaking project revolutionizing scalability on the Ethereum blockchain.

Starknet represents a significant advancement in blockchain technology, introducing a secure scaling solution that brings Ethereum’s benefits to a global audience. Operating as a Layer 2 protocol, Starknet leverages the power of STARK technology to ensure computational integrity while providing Ethereum-level security. By producing STARK proofs off-chain and then sending them on-chain, Starknet overcomes Ethereum’s scalability limitations, offering unlimited scale without compromising security or decentralization.

The rise of Starknet as a blockchain ecosystem has been meteoric, fueled by a passionate community of developers, users, and partners. With the Starknet Stack evolving at an astounding pace, this vibrant collective has developed the most decentralized Rollup Stack, enhancing network security, censorship resistance, resilience, and transparency.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states: “Bitget seeks a good way to support the development of different blockchains and ecosystems. This project showcases the innovative potential and support for the crypto ecosystem and aligns with our commitment to offering our users access to cutting-edge projects. We want to create a Spot Market with rich choices and excellent projects. The listing of Starknet (STRK) on Bitget underscores our unwavering dedication to supporting the growth and development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.”

Bitget has been a consistent force in expanding its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing opportunities for users to invest in popular and valuable projects, Bitget actively expands the variety of digital assets in its spot market. In 2023 alone, the platform added over 350 new listings. Moreover, Bitget Wallet supports over 100 mainnets and 250,000+ tokens, with its on-chain trading function Bitget Swap enabling cross-chain trading between 40 mainnets.

