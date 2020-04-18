Bizarre reason Gates mobbed

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was targeted and harassed on social media in the wake of his comments criticising the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and the US decision to withdraw funds from the World Health Organisation.

On a recent Instagram post thanking health care workers, the billionaire philanthropist was subjected to hundreds of thousands of comments calling him a partisan and linking him to a wide range of bizarre conspiracy theories.

Gates is no stranger to online trolls, but the attacks against him have intensified recently. The Gates Foundation is the second-largest financial backer of the WHO after the United States. The organisation has also committed about $250 million for research and testing related to COVID-19.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, already prohibits harassment and co-ordinated inauthentic activity.

“We’re looking at this behaviour carefully to determine whether it violates our policies. People on our services are allowed to speak freely, and do so in an organised way, but we remove accounts that are fake or designed to mislead. We also remove comments that violate our Community Guidelines, such as hate speech or death threats,” a Facebook spokesperson told Fox News via email.

At this early stage, it does not appear that the harassment against Gates is being made by inauthentic or fake accounts, according to a company source familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Gates’ post from April 5 drew an additional 45,000 comments in the 24-hour period after he critiqued America’s defunding of the WHO. His Twitter account was mentioned more than 270,000 times in that same 24-hour period, according to the newspaper.

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, provided Fox News with the following statement via email:

“We’re concerned about the conspiracy theories being spread online and the damage they could cause to public health. At a time like this, when the world is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis, it’s distressing that there are people spreading misinformation when we should all be looking for ways to collaborate and save lives. Right now, one of the best things we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is spread the facts.”

