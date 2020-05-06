BJ Novak Is Getting an Anthology Series at FX – See Which Stars Will Appear in the First Episodes!

BJ Novak is launching a series!

The 40-year-old The Office alum scored a series order for an upcoming half-hour anthology series at FX, Variety reported on Wednesday (May 6).

“Thrilled, excited, humbled — these are the words in every press release, and I can’t believe how much I actually mean them. This is my dream show, and FX is the dream place to make it. When I brought it to FX, I wondered if it went too far, and they told me, you can go further. I can’t wait to get started,” he said in a statement.

The series is described as “using the issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell character-driven stories about the world we live in today.” Two episodes have already been filmed, and each episode features a new cast.

Episode one stars Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, Ed Asner and Brendan Francis Scannell, among others.

The second episode stars Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, Amy Landecker, Beau Bridges and more.

