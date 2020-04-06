BJP Foundation Day: “Maturity Showed By Public During Lockdown Unprecedented”: PM Modi
Highlights
- PM Modi addressed BJP workers on party’s 40th foundation day
- “We got to see our collective strength on Sunday evening”: PM Modi
- More than 4,000 people infected with coronavirus in India, over 100 dead
New Delhi:
The “maturity and seriousness” shown by the public during the lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus is unprecedented, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, a day after millions of people across the country switched off non-essential lights and lit diyas (earthen lamps) and candles in their balconies and verandas following a call from PM Modi to show solidarity with the country’s fight against coronavirus or COVID-19.
Addressing BJP workers on video on the party’s 40th foundation day, PM Modi said: “It is going to be a long haul, we do not have to tire, our resolve and mission are to emerge victorious in fight against this pandemic.”
India’s coronavirus death count crossed 100 today, with over 4,000 people being infected.
“We got to see our collective strength on Sunday evening,” he said referring to Sunday’s countrywide exercise to switch off lights and illuminate diyas for nine minutes to show India’s collective strength to fight the deadly virus.
The Prime Minister also urged BJP workers to follow a five-point agenda, including working to ensure that no poor goes hungry. He asked them to follow the guidelines issues by party president JP Nadda. Fight against coronavirus is no less than war, Modi said, asking BJP workers to donate and encourage others to contribute to the PM-CARES fund. PM Modi also reaffirmed the importane of social distancing and called it the mantra to fight COVID-19.
The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with Janata Party – an amalgam of several anti-Congress parties.
In the first Lok Sabha polls it fought in 1984, the BJP won only two seats but has since gone from strength to strength, winning a majority of seats for the first time in 2014 and repeating its success in the 2019 nation election.
World
12,75,773Cases
9,43,245Active
2,63,021Recovered
69,507Deaths
Coronavirus has spread to 183 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 12,75,773 and 69,507 have died; 9,43,245 are active cases and 2,63,021 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 10:54 am.
India
4,067 693Cases
3,666 636Active
292 25Recovered
109 32Deaths
In India, there are 4,067 confirmed cases including 109 deaths. The number of active cases is 3,666 and 292 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 9:00 am.
