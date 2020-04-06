BJP Foundation Day: “Maturity Showed By Public During Lockdown Unprecedented”: PM Modi

Posted on by


PM Modi on BJP Sthapana Diwas spoke of coronavirus outbreak in India.

Highlights

  • PM Modi addressed BJP workers on party’s 40th foundation day
  • “We got to see our collective strength on Sunday evening”: PM Modi
  • More than 4,000 people infected with coronavirus in India, over 100 dead

New Delhi:

The “maturity and seriousness” shown by the public during the lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus is unprecedented, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, a day after millions of people across the country switched off non-essential lights and lit diyas (earthen lamps) and candles in their balconies and verandas following a call from PM Modi to show solidarity with the country’s fight against coronavirus or COVID-19.

Addressing BJP workers on video on the party’s 40th foundation day, PM Modi said: “It is going to be a long haul, we do not have to tire, our resolve and mission are to emerge victorious in fight against this pandemic.”

India’s coronavirus death count crossed 100 today, with over 4,000 people being infected.

“We got to see our collective strength on Sunday evening,” he said referring to Sunday’s countrywide exercise to switch off lights and illuminate diyas for nine minutes to show India’s collective strength to fight the deadly virus.

The Prime Minister also urged BJP workers to follow a five-point agenda, including working to ensure that no poor goes hungry. He asked them to follow the guidelines issues by party president JP Nadda. Fight against coronavirus is no less than war, Modi said, asking BJP workers to donate and encourage others to contribute to the PM-CARES fund. PM Modi also reaffirmed the importane of social distancing and called it the mantra to fight COVID-19.

The BJP was founded in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with Janata Party – an amalgam of several anti-Congress parties.

In the first Lok Sabha polls it fought in 1984, the BJP won only two seats but has since gone from strength to strength, winning a majority of seats for the first time in 2014 and repeating its success in the 2019 nation election.

World

12,75,773Cases

9,43,245Active

2,63,021Recovered

69,507Deaths

Coronavirus has spread to 183 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 12,75,773 and 69,507 have died; 9,43,245 are active cases and 2,63,021 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 10:54 am.

India

4,067 693Cases

3,666 636Active

292 25Recovered

109 32Deaths

In India, there are 4,067 confirmed cases including 109 deaths. The number of active cases is 3,666 and 292 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 9:00 am.

State & District Details

State Cases Active Recovered Deaths

DistrictCases

Mumbai173

Pune51

Mumbai Suburban41

Sangli24

Nagpur15

Thane14

Ahmednagar11

Raigad5

Palghar5

Buldhana4

Yavatmal4

Satara2

Kolhapur1

Jalgaon1

Nashik1

Aurangabad1

Ratnagiri1

Gondia1

Sindhudurg1

Details Awaited*334

690 200

693 221

42

45 21

DistrictCases

Chennai69

Coimbatore33

Tirunelveli30

Dindigul25

Erode25

Namakkal19

Theni12

Karur11

Madurai11

Thiruvarur9

Tiruppur8

Thoothukudi6

Salem6

Virudhunagar5

Sivaganga5

Kanniyakumari5

Tiruvannamalai4

Villupuram4

Kanchipuram4

Nagapattinam3

Ramanathapuram2

Vellore2

Tiruchirappalli1

Ariyalur1

Details Awaited*271

571 86

568 86

8 2

5 2

DistrictCases

South77

South West14

West10

East9

North West9

South East9

North East8

North6

Central4

New Delhi3

Shahdara2

Details Awaited*352

503

492

18

7

DistrictCases

Hyderabad55

Warangal Urban12

Medchal Malkajgiri9

Ranga Reddy7

Karimnagar5

Mahabubnagar4

Kamareddy4

Bhadradri Kothagudem4

Nalgonda3

Sangareddy2

Nizamabad2

Jogulamba Gadwal2

Suryapet1

Mulugu1

Nagarkurnool1

Jangoan1

Mahabubabad1

Medak1

Details Awaited*206

321 52

294 50

34 2

7

DistrictCases

Kasaragod68

Kannur25

Ernakulam18

Pathanamthitta14

Kozhikode6

Malappuram6

Thiruvananthapuram6

Thrissur5

Idukki3

Kottayam3

Palakkad3

Alappuzha2

Kollam1

Wayanad1

Details Awaited*153

314 8

261 2

55 6

2

DistrictCases

Jaipur36

Bhilwara23

Jodhpur16

Tonk9

Jhunjhunu8

Churu6

Ajmer5

Bharatpur3

Dungarpur3

Alwar3

Pratapgarh2

Udaipur1

Jaisalmer1

Sikar1

Pali1

Dholpur1

Dausa1

Details Awaited*133

253 53

232 53

21

0

DistrictCases

Gautam Buddha Nagar28

Meerut12

Agra11

Lucknow7

Ghaziabad6

Baghpat2

Moradabad2

Bareilly1

Ghazipur1

Jaunpur1

Kanpur Nagar1

Kheri1

Pilibhit1

Varanasi1

Shamli1

Details Awaited*151

227

210

19

2

DistrictCases

Visakhapatnam3

Krishna2

Chittoor1

East Godavari1

Guntur1

Spsr Nellore1

Prakasam1

Details Awaited*216

226 36

228 38

1

3 2

DistrictCases

Indore65

Jabalpur7

Ujjain5

Bhopal4

Gwalior2

Shivpuri2

Details Awaited*80

165

174

0

9

DistrictCases

Bengaluru Urban40

Mysuru13

Chikballapur10

Uttar Kannad9

Dakshin Kannad4

Ballari3

Kalaburagi3

Udupi3

Bengaluru Rural2

Davangere2

Chitradurga1

Dharwad1

Kodagu1

Tumakuru1

Details Awaited*58

151 7

143 7

12

4

DistrictCases

Ahmadabad32

Surat10

Gandhinagar9

Vadodara9

Rajkot7

Bhavnagar4

Porbandar3

Gir Somnath2

Kachchh1

Mahesana1

Botad1

Details Awaited*43

122

115

18

11

DistrictCases

Srinagar17

Bandipora11

Badgam7

Udhampur4

Jammu3

Rajauri3

Baramulla2

Pulwama2

Shopian2

Details Awaited*55

106

104

4

2

DistrictCases

Gurugram25

Faridabad6

Panipat4

Sirsa3

Panchkula2

Ambala1

Hisar1

Sonipat1

Palwal1

Details Awaited*40

84 25

60 25

25

1

DistrictCases

Kolkata15

Nadia5

Hooghly4

24 Paraganas North3

Medinipur East3

24 Paraganas South2

Howrah2

Medinipur West1

Details Awaited*45

80

73

10

3

DistrictCases

Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18

S.a.s Nagar9

Hoshiarpur5

Jalandhar5

Amritsar2

Ludhiana2

Patiala1

Details Awaited*26

68 11

70 9

4 3

6 1

DistrictCases

Patna5

Munger4

Saharsa2

Begusarai1

Lakhisarai1

Nalanda1

Siwan1

Details Awaited*15

30

31

0

1

DistrictCases

Marigaon2

Karimganj1

Nalbari1

Details Awaited*22

26

26

0

0

DistrictCases

Dehradun6

Pauri Garhwal1

Details Awaited*19

26 4

22 2

4 2

0

DistrictCases

Khordha3

Details Awaited*18

21 1

19

2 2

0

DistrictCases

Chandigarh16

Details Awaited*2

18

18

0

0

DistrictCases

Leh Ladakh11

Kargil2

Details Awaited*1

14

4

10

0

DistrictCases

Kangra3

Details Awaited*10

13 7

13 7

1

1

DistrictCases

North And Middle Andaman7

South Andamans3

10

10

0

0

DistrictCases

Raipur4

Bilaspur1

Durg1

Rajnandgaon1

Details Awaited*2

9

6

3

0

DistrictCases

North Goa2

South Goa1

Details Awaited*4

7

7

0

0

DistrictCases

Mahe1

Details Awaited*4

5

4

1

0

DistrictCases

Details Awaited*3

3

3

0

0

DistrictCases

Imphal West1

Details Awaited*1

2

2

0

0

1

1

0

0

DistrictCases

Details Awaited*1

1

1

0

0



Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool