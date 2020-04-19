BJP Playing Politics at Disturbing Moment in History: Congress on Palghar Lynching Incident

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing politics on the Palghar incident in which three persons were lynched by a violent mob on the suspicion that they were thieves.

“I think the BJP is playing politics at a very very disturbing moment in our society’s history,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, commenting on the incident of lynching.

On the night of April 16, three Mumbai residents who were on their way to Surat in Gujarat were lynched by local residents in Gadakchinchale village in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on the suspicion that they were thieves.