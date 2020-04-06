Blac Chyna Fans Convinced She Wants To Fight Khloe Kardashian After Cryptic Instagram Post

Amidst her custody battle with Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna seems to be stirring up some more drama with the famous family — fans are certain Blac’s cryptic IG post is directed at Khloe!

Khloe Kardashian has been feuding with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and now, it looks like Blac Chyna wants in on the action. While live-tweeting the show’s last episode on April 2, Khloe tweeted, “I would demolish Kourt’s a** lol don’t play. I’m 5’10”. She’s 5 feet on a good day. #KUWTK.” It seems that Blac took notice of the tweet, because fans noticed that, shortly after, she took to her Instagram Story to write, “What about 5’2″,” with a ‘thinking’ emoji.

Now, fans are convinced that Chyna’s message is a taunt directed at Khloe. “Nobody’s noticing that Blac Chyna asked Khloe for a fight??” one person tweeted on April 5. Others added, “Chyna said she’s 5’2″ what’s good now Khloe” and “Blac Chyna wants to fight Khloe?? For what exactly??” Of course, Chyna’s history with the Kardashian family goes back MANY years. She actually started as friends with Kim Kardashian, but it all fell apart when Chyna’s ex, Tyga, started dating Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner.

Chyna publicly shaded Kylie dozens of times on social media after that. Then, in 2016, she shocked everyone by going public with her relationship with Rob Kardashian. That spring, the two were engaged, and Chyna was pregnant. Their daughter, Dream Kardashian, was born in Nov. 2016.

Not long after Dream’s birth, Rob and Chyna split, and it was extremely volatile. Both stars have made shocking accusations about one another, and have claimed (on numerous occasions) that things got violent in their relationship. The exes are currently embroiled in a custody battle over Dream. Rob filed for primary custody earlier this year, but was denied by a judge. Both stars have publicly made accusations about why they feel that their daughter is “unsafe” in the other parent’s care. Khloe has provided witness statements for Rob in his quest for primary custody.