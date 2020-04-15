Blac Chyna Fans Drag Her For Promoting ‘Blunt’ Brand On Social Media: ‘This Will Make You Look Good In Court’

Blac Chyna’s latest money move is coming under fire once again! This time, fans didn’t think it was the best decision for Chyna to promote a blunt business in the middle of a custody battle with Rob Kardashian.

As Blac Chyna, 31, fights a lawsuit filed by Rob Kardashian, 33, not all fans thought it was wise for her to give a blunt business a shout-out on Instagram. The reality television star especially took fans by surprise by filming what goes inside the glass blunt [SEEN HERE]! “Had a long day but you know how I’m ending my night @glassbluntstore 😈 #glassbluntchallenge,” Chyna captioned the post, which she shared on April 14. While Chyna was just trying to monetize her platform, she faced critics in her comments section.

“This will make you look really good in court,” one fan sarcastically wrote, referring to Chyna’s legal woes with her ex. Rob has an “ongoing lawsuit against her for full custody of their daughter [Dream Kardashian, 3],” Rob’s lawyer, Marty Singer, said in a statement sent to HollywoodLife on March 26. Both parents have thrown accusations of bad parenting at one another, and so another fan commented, “this probably doesn’t help your case…ijs…”

Meanwhile, other fans simply thought it didn’t look good for Chyna to be sharing Instagram ads. “Wow you out here looking so thirsty for money … don’t you claim to be rich? How about you donate instead of beg your fans for some,” another critic commented. The disapproval echoed the backlash that Chyna faced after she began to sell $950 FaceTime calls and $250 Instagram “follow backs” on her beauty company’s website, Lashed Cosmetics, in April!

However, there are fans who stand by Chyna’s side to do whatever she can to support herself and her children Dream and King Cairo Stevenson, 7. Likewise, Chyna will continue to focus on her hustle and family!