Blac Chyna Slammed For Desperate Side Hustles: Is She Really Selling Crack Pipes on Instagram?!



It’s tough to say what Blac Chyna’s financial situation looks like these days.



She probably thought she was set for life when she got pregnant by Rob Kardashian.



(There are those who believe money is the reason she got pregnant by Rob in the first place, but that’s a conversation for another time.)



Unfortunately for Chyna, Rob’s not exactly the top-earner in his family these days.



In fact, it looks as though he’s not pulling in any income of any kind.



That’s bad news for Chyna, who has two kids by two fathers — Rob and Tyga — who probably aren’t offering up much in the way of child support.



We’re sure Kris Jenner cuts a monthly check to keep her Chyna satisfied, but it’s clearly not affording her the kind of lifestyle to which she’s accustomed.



We know this, because Blac is currently hustling her Instagram followers harder than any celebrity on the planet.



Maybe it’s the coronavirus pandemic, or maybe she just didn’t have a whole lot of cash to begin with.



Whatever the case, Blac is doing everything in her power to scare up some scratch these days.



Fans first noticed her desperation when Blac posted a strange offer in her business’ website:



For $250, Chyna will follow you on the social media platform of your choice.



And for the low, low price of $950, you can receive a FaceTime call from Blac.



The situation is not dissimilar to Tori Spelling’s $95 “virtual meet-and-greet,” and both women were deservedly roasted for their con jobs.



“This women has officially hit rock bottom …. @BLACCHYNA is selling a follow back for $250 and a FaceTime call for $950.. and there’s payment plan available,” one person wrote on Twitter.



“You can’t make this s—t up.”



“Why @BLACCHYNA out here selling follow backs and FaceTimes w/ her for mad money? Have you seen how high unemployment is right now?” another follower tweeted.



“Blac Chyna selling a follow back on ig for $250 face during a f—g world crises like bad timing lol,” a third person remarked.



And Chyna’s questionable business ventures don’t end there.



The model has also teamed up with a company that manufactures “glass blunts,” and she’s been promoting the product on her Instagram page.



“Had a long day but you know how I’m ending my night,” Chyna captioned the post below.



Obviously, the product is designed for smoking marijuana, but some fans thought it resembled as different type of paraphernalia.



“This looks more like a crack pipe,” one commenter wrote.



“Just makes me feel like Pookie from New Jack City when I hit that,” another follower wrote, referencing Chris Rock’s crack-addicted character from the 1991 film.



Blac’s attorney has issued a statement about her client’s dire financial straits:



“Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life,” Lynne Ciani told Page Six.



“Chyna’s quarantine-related creativity is also born out of economic necessity. Despite many false media reports to the contrary, Chyna receives no child support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga,” Ciani added.



Chyna is truly a self-made single mom who must keep finding unique ways to connect with her fans during this unprecedented global pandemic.”



Well, that’s a sad situation.



Here’s hoping Kris Jenner is breaking out her checkbook as we speak.