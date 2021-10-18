Black Friday laptop deals 2021: Our favorite discounts so far

UPDATE: Oct. 15, 2021, 2:30 p.m. EDT This list has been updated with the best Black Friday laptop deals as of Oct. 15.

What’s better than a great laptop? A great laptop that’s on sale. On sale for Black Friday, specifically. It’s always a huge moment for laptop deals, and we suspect that 2021 isn’t going to be any different. If anything, it’s better — the deals are rolling in (yes, in October), and we’ve gathered up the best so far.

Nowadays, even budget machines can pack the punch to carry you through your to-do list, whether that includes working from home, watching Netflix, or endlessly doomscrolling on Twitter. If you’re looking to pick up a new laptop yourself this season but don’t have the time to sift through all the options, we’ll be compiling a list of the best Black Friday deals on laptops here each and every week. Take a look at what we found this time around, and happy shopping.



Credit: Samsung / Razer / Asus / Mashable Photo Composite

BEST SAMSUNG DEAL: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro — $989.99

We love Apple, but MacBooks aren’t the only laptops out there. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a nice alternative to the similarly priced MacBook Pro, with a stunning display, a speedy 11th Gen Intel Core processor, a 20-hour battery life, WiFi 6E support, and a sleek, ultra-thin design.

BEST GAMING DEAL: Razer Blade 15 Advanced — $1,681.11

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced model is packed with solid internals that’ll work well for PC gaming newbies and seasoned players alike. Under the hood, you’ll get a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor with up to 5.0 GHz max turbo and 8 cores, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card that has the power to run some pretty visually intense games. The 300Hz screen provides buttery-smooth frame rate performance and offers full HD visuals within a bezel-less display. It’s all housed within a thin, compact body that you can take anywhere.

Credit: Razer Blade 15 Advanced Buying Options Razer Blade 15 Advanced Save $918.88 at Amazon

BEST 2-IN-1 DEAL: Asus Chromebook Flip C434 — $482.88

Having your laptop and your tablet in one place is a convenience that you need in your life. The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is a fantastic budget 2-in-1 device, with speedy performance, a full HD touchscreen, and components that should be able to handle all of your daily tasks.

Credit: Asus Buying Options Asus Chromebook Flip C434 Save $87.11 at Amazon

More great laptop deals:

