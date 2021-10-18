Black Friday laptop deals 2021: Our favorite discounts so far
UPDATE: Oct. 15, 2021, 2:30 p.m. EDT This list has been updated with the best Black Friday laptop deals as of Oct. 15.
BEST SAMSUNG DEAL: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro — save $210
BEST GAMING DEAL: Razer Blade 15 — save $918.88
BEST 2-IN-1 DEAL: Asus Chromebook Flip C434 — save $117.99
What’s better than a great laptop? A great laptop that’s on sale. On sale for Black Friday, specifically. It’s always a huge moment for laptop deals, and we suspect that 2021 isn’t going to be any different. If anything, it’s better — the deals are rolling in (yes, in October), and we’ve gathered up the best so far.
Nowadays, even budget machines can pack the punch to carry you through your to-do list, whether that includes working from home, watching Netflix, or endlessly doomscrolling on Twitter. If you’re looking to pick up a new laptop yourself this season but don’t have the time to sift through all the options, we’ll be compiling a list of the best Black Friday deals on laptops here each and every week. Take a look at what we found this time around, and happy shopping.
BEST SAMSUNG DEAL: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro — $989.99
We love Apple, but MacBooks aren’t the only laptops out there. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a nice alternative to the similarly priced MacBook Pro, with a stunning display, a speedy 11th Gen Intel Core processor, a 20-hour battery life, WiFi 6E support, and a sleek, ultra-thin design.
BEST GAMING DEAL: Razer Blade 15 Advanced — $1,681.11
The Razer Blade 15 Advanced model is packed with solid internals that’ll work well for PC gaming newbies and seasoned players alike. Under the hood, you’ll get a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor with up to 5.0 GHz max turbo and 8 cores, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card that has the power to run some pretty visually intense games. The 300Hz screen provides buttery-smooth frame rate performance and offers full HD visuals within a bezel-less display. It’s all housed within a thin, compact body that you can take anywhere.
Save $918.88 at Amazon
BEST 2-IN-1 DEAL: Asus Chromebook Flip C434 — $482.88
Having your laptop and your tablet in one place is a convenience that you need in your life. The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is a fantastic budget 2-in-1 device, with speedy performance, a full HD touchscreen, and components that should be able to handle all of your daily tasks.
Save $87.11 at Amazon
More great laptop deals:
Dell Inspiron 13 5310 — $849.98 (save $150.01)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 — $169.99 (save $50)
2020 Newest HP Pavilion 17.3-inch Laptop — $1,298.88 (save $91.11)
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 — $729 (save $70.99)
HP Spectre x360 — $950.99 (save $160)
Dell Vostro 7510 — $1,429 (save $612.43)
Dell Inspiron 17 3793 — $1,199 (save $100.99)
HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop — $784.58 (save $115.41)
