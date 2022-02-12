Black Owned Ed Tech Company to Invest $10 Million into Title I Schools

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Success Training Institute is empowering Title One schools throughout the United States with a very unique approach. The company is awarding soft skills training scholarships to high school students in an effort to address systemic emotional deficiencies and raise awareness for the importance of gaining these critical skills at an early age. The video-based certification courses are designed to boost social, emotional and workplace competencies; giving students a better chance at success beyond high school.

Studies conducted by Fortune 500 companies reveal over 120 million US workers will need to acquire soft skills certifications to thrive in the new economy. The investment being made by Success Training Institute will create opportunities to almost 10,000 deserving students; most of whom will become college students.

The company CEO, DL Wallace believes the opportunities created by the scholarships will have a lasting impact on the teen recipients. “Emotional deficiencies are the root cause of many of the problems facing our young people,” Wallace stated. “This life changing training gives high school students the ability to focus on improving themselves form the inside out in just a few minutes per day.”

Certification courses include: Overcoming Stress, Time Management, Conflict Resolution and Effective Decision Making. STI features an evergreen library of video based, mobile friendly training content which is delivered in segments of 8 minutes or less. This unique approach appeals to the average attention span and also shrinks the literacy gap. The bite sized training also keeps the teens from becoming overwhelmed.

Success Training Institute operates in more than 25 states and provides online training solutions for Local Workforce Boards, Colleges and Universities, and TRiO Programs. Each customized platform includes pre and post assessments, individualized learning plans, virtual work experience opportunities, mentorship and virtual internship initiatives.

Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert, Jr., is the Chairman of the Board at Simmons College of Kentucky and a soft skills advocate who believes this initiative will also equip students to graduate from college at higher rates. “Most incoming freshmen lack the soft skills needed to excel in college,” says Tolbert. “Success Training Institute is addressing one of the biggest problems facing higher education: effectively bridging the soft skills gap.”

Success Training Institute launches its $10 million dollar scholarship campaign March 1, 2022 and will expand its college internship program to assist in the promotion and distribution of the awards to qualifying high schools.

About Success Training Institute

The award-winning Education Technology company is based in Plano, Texas and offers customized training and professional development solutions for organizations of all types. With proven methods backed by 3rd party research, Success Training Institute elevates social and emotional competencies with its unique approach to online learning.

Company website: simplysuccess.com

Media Contact

DL Wallace, Success Training Institute, 1 800-975-5457, admin@simplysuccess.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Success Training Institute

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

