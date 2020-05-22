Black Voters Who Support Trump ‘Ain’t Black,’ Biden Tells Charlamagne Tha God

Joe Biden sought to defend his Washington record on a wide range of issues in an interview Friday with New York radio host Charlamagne tha God before joking at the end: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

The line concluded a freewheeling 20-minute discussion that touched on everything from the legalization of marijuana to COVID-19′s disproportionate impact on minority communities and the mass incarceration of Black people.

(Biden supports decriminalizing marijuana, but has stopped short of calling to legalize it. And regarding mass incarceration, Charlamagne called out tough-on-crime policies Biden supported in the 1980s and ’90s that critics say landed millions in jail.)

“It has nothing to do with Trump,” Charlamagne responded. “I want something for my community.”

Biden urged him to take a closer look at his record in the Senate.

“I extended the Voting Rights Act 25 years,” he said. “I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run. Come on, take a look at my record.”