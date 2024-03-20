BlackBerry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results on April 3, 2024

WATERLOO, ON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link (here) or through the Company’s investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 883-0383 and entering Elite Entry Number 6322676.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on April 3, 2024, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 8962207.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for fiscal year 2025.

Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Quarter start Mar 1, 2024 Jun 1, 2024 Sept 1, 2024 Dec 1, 2024 Quarter end May 31, 2024 Aug 31, 2024 Nov 30, 2024 Feb 28, 2025 Planned Earnings Date Jun 26, 2024* Sept 26, 2024* Dec 19, 2024* Mar 26, 2025*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company’s software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

