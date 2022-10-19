BLACKHAWK NETWORK LAUNCHES ULTIMATE GIFT CARD FOR EVERYONE

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global gift card brand Blackhawk Network has launched the Ultimate Gift Card for Everyone offering consumers the largest number of brands available on one card in the Australian market.

With a huge 64 brands across sports, fashion, travel, food, experiences, gaming and wellness retailers, the Ultimate Gift Card for Everyone delivers a massive choice of gifts as we head into the holiday season.

The Ultimate Gift Card for Everyone can be purchased as a digital e-Gift card through buy.ultimategiftcards.com.au in a wide range of denominations from $5–$1,000.

Recipients can simply add it to their mobile wallets with Google Pay, Samsung Pay or Apple Pay to use safely and securely, whenever or wherever they choose.

The new gift card is also available as a physical gift card from major retailers including Woolworths, Coles and Big W, with recipients able to spend across multiple brands.

Blackhawk Network Marketing Director APAC, Marc Cheah said gift cards continued to grow as a superb choice for Christmas presents and the new card provided recipients with a massive array of brands to choose exactly what they want.

“According to our latest Holiday Spending research, 82% of Australians bought a gift card last Christmas and 47% are planning to buy a multi-brand gift card this year so we expect the new Ultimate Gift Card for Everyone to be a big hit with shoppers this Christmas,” Mr Cheah said.

“In addition to favourite brands such as The Good Guys, JB HI-FI, The Iconic, Red Balloon, EB Games, Lululemon and Luxury Escapes , we are pleased to welcome new brands to the Blackhawk Network partnership including Officeworks, Every Plate, Oz Sale, My Muscle Chef, Hello Fresh, LSKD, NATIO, Just Cuts, and Thankly.

“With digital cards now being able to be added seamlessly to mobile wallets, it offers even greater convenience and ease of use for the gift recipient, along with the enormous choice and flexibility provided by the Ultimate Gift Card for Everyone,” he said.

