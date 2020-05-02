Blackpink, Keanu Reeves, Taita Waititi, & More AAPI Stars Make Gold House’s A100 List for 2020!

Gold House just announced the A100 List for 2020 and some of your favorite stars made the list this year!

The A100 List honors the most impactful Asians and Asian American & Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) in culture every May for AAPI Heritage Month.

Among the stars who are honored this year on the list are K-Pop stars Blackpink, The Matrix actor Keanu Reeves, and Jojo Rabbit‘s Taika Waititi.

More honorees include actors Dwayne Johnson, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Lana Condor, and Sandra Oh, music acts BTS and Anderson .Paak, directors Bong Joon-Ho and Jon M. Chu, model Chrissy Teigen, fashion designer Prabal Gurung, and tennis champ Naomi Osaka.

“The AAPI community is facing a pivotal juncture in our history. Unprecedented hope and progress–seen in IPOs and other major company exits to the Democratic Presidential Primaries to the Oscars and Golden Globes–quickly turned into hateful harassment and violence,” said a Gold House spokesperson. “The A100 spotlights significant contributions made by the Asian diaspora that transcend ethnicities, generations, industries, and continents–a powerful reminder that we have always been and will continue to be an integral part of the fabric of American society.”

Gold House is comprised of successfully-exited company founders, A-list creative voices, and C-suite leaders across media and entertainment, lifestyle, technology, and business. The Honorees were chosen through a rigorous selection process with a Selection Committee consisting of Gold House’s hundreds of nationwide members, 19 of the country’s top Asian nonprofit leaders, and a group of multicultural Icons.

You can check out the full list now on GoldHouse.org!