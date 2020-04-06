Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Cozy Up Outside To Sing ‘Nobody But You’ For ACM Special

Don’t — well, more like can’t leave this town to see the world right now, but thanks to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, fans were able to enjoy a backyard concert right from their own living rooms.

ACM Presents: Our Country really wouldn’t have felt complete without hearing from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The happy couple were generous enough to take time out to send in a performance for the CBS special, all filmed from the comfort of their backyard. There pair have performed their hit Nobody But You acoustically before, but just seeing them bundled up in big coats, performing next to a big yard fire, knowing their part to keep their loved ones safe by social distancing, made the performance all the more powerful.

“We’re here,” Blake said from the backyard of his place in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, “hiding away doing what we’re suppose to be doing … drinking all day.” “Not Me!” teased Gwen back, before what looked suspiciously like a wine glass off on a side table, before getting down to the business of singing. Throughout the song, the pair looked lovingly back at each other, and with the last strum of the guitar, Gwen cozied up to her beau Blake for a sweet hug.

It was a real treat to see them together, considering the pair have been relatively quiet since electing to self-quarantine. Well, unless you count the updates on Blake’s “quarantine mullet.” Of yes, just last month the 43-year-old country music superstar posted a GIF showing off the new hairstyle both he and Gwen have embraced. And if you look really closely during the performance, you can see a bit of the buzzed side of his head under his cap. It’s a look only he could pull off!

It’s really uplifting to have artists perform like this for their fans. With the coronavirus continuing to spread globally and so many concerts, live events, and festivals being cancelled, specials like this offer the much needed connection to the music community that everyone can benefit from. Thanks, Blake & Gwen, for being a part of that.