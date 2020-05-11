Blake Shelton Hilariously Celebrates Mother’s Day with His Mom While Social-Distancing!

Blake Shelton is right – this Mother’s Day is “weird”!

The 43-year-old country singer took to Twitter on Sunday (May 10) to share a shot while celebrating the holiday with mom Dorothy and his sister Endy.

“Happy extra weird Mother’s Day mama!!!!! We love you!!!!” Blake captioned the pic while he and Endy practiced social-distancing by extending their arms out to mom Dorothy, who is standing in the middle.

