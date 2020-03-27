Blake Shelton Shares Progress On His Mullet & Reveals How Gwen Stefani Helped Him Take It To ‘The Next Level’

Blake Shelton committed to growing back his mullet during the coronavirus pandemic as a ‘symbol of hope’ — and he just proved that he’s keeping his word.

It’s been less than two weeks since Blake Shelton revealed his plan to use his time in social isolation to grow back his mullet but on Thursday, March 26, he took to Twitter to update fans on his progress. The 43-year-old country music superstar posted a GIF showing off what he referred to as his “quarantine mullet.” His girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 50, fully supports the return of his mullet.

In fact, in his Tweet Blake revealed that his lady love had added her own twist to the business in the front, party in the back hairstyle. “Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020,” he wrote. “@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes.”

In the GIF you can see that Blake now has buzzed sides with three lines. Although there isn’t a substantial amount of growth yet, Gwen can be seen pulling on his locks to show the progress. Not exactly the mullet he rocked back in the early 2000’s, but it’s definitely a start!

Of course, with no clear end date to the current mandate of social isolation there’s no telling how long his mullet might get. When The Voice judge announced his plan to grow back out the signature ’90’s hairstyle back on March 17 he made it clear he was serious and that Gwen was on board.

“I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together,” he wrote to his fans on Twitter. “I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…”

The Voice is tentatively scheduled return to production in May depending on the status of the coronavirus outbreak. Only time will tell if Blake keeps his party in the back when he returns to his judge’s seat, but he and Gwen are clearly enjoying his look for now.