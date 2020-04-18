Blanche D’Alpuget fighting cancer

Blanche D’Alpuget, the wife of former Prime Minister Bob Hawke, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Ms D’Alpuget confirmed the diagnosis to The Sunday Telegraph and said she is undergoing chemotherapy to fight the disease.

She said she found a lump on her left breast about six weeks ago.

“You never think you’re going to get cancer — not at my age, but it happens. I’d like to encourage all older women to have their breasts checked. I found the lump by accident,” she said.

The 76-year-old author and biographer was the second wife of Mr Hawke, who died in May last year and was farewelled in a state funeral.

Following an outpouring of national mourning for one of Australia’s most beloved Prime Ministers, she said “Bob would’ve loved the ceremony”.

Ms D’Alpuget and Mr Hawke first met in 1970.

When they met again, in 1976 when she interviewed him for her biography on Australian Conciliation and Arbitration Commission president, Sir Richard Kirby, they began an affair.

The long association between the two, which included Ms D’Alpuget writing Bob Hawke’s biography, culminated in their 1995 marriage.

