Blink-182′s Quarantine-Themed ‘Happy Days’ Video Will Give You All the Feels – Watch!

Blink-182 has released their uplifting new music video for “Happy Days,” and it will make your quarantine feel a lot better.

The band – Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Matt Skiba – dropped the visual on Thursday (April 9).

“Happy Days” is featured on the guys’ album NINE, released in September 2019.

In it, they jam out from their own homes alongside clips of fans – including some famous ones such as Machine Gun Kelly and Jackass‘s Steve-O – revealing their quarantine activities, including online classes, Zoom happy hours, and more.

The band also pays tribute to healthcare workers with videos of doctors and nurses.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this video. Stay home. Stay Safe,” Blink-182 captioned it.

blink-182 – Happy Days (Official Video) #stayhome

