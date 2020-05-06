Blinkered US media ‘lash out at Trump’ to raise ratings

The US media which “hangs out” in coronavirus-stricken Los Angeles or New York has predictably lashed out at President Trump for allowing American states, without serious coronavirus problems, to reopen, according to Sky News host Paul Murray.

Mr Murray said Tonight Show host Steven Colbert had “gone to the top of the ratings by bashing Trump”.

Mr Colbert said Trump was “wilfully endangering the lives of Americans and we know this because the New York times acquired an internal government memo showing Trump administration models predicting near doubling of the daily death toll by June”.

Image: Associated Press

