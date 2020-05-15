Blitz on road upgrades framed as key stimulus measure

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Numerous road upgrade projects are being fast-tracked to help stimulate Tasmania’s flagging economy amid the coronavirus crisis, Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson has announced. It comes after Premier Peter Gutwein said yesterday that he had requested that Treasury review the state’s infrastructure program to identify projects that might be brought forward. The State Growth Department has recently tendered for 67 kilometres of road upgrades in the North of Tasmania. These will include both rehabilitation and resurfacing works to make the state’s roads safer. IN OTHER NEWS: “We are now on the road to recovery, and while it will be incredibly tough for many Tasmanians and Tasmanian businesses, we’re doing everything we can to support them through this next chapter,” Mr Ferguson said. “This includes bringing forward public infrastructure funding as part of our stimulus package to help keep Tasmanian businesses operating and to keep Tasmanians in work.” The stretches of road set to be improved under the accelerated works program include parts of the Bass, Batman, East Tamar, West Tamar, Midland and Tasman highways, as well as the Bell Bay, Bridport and Pipers River main roads. Furthermore, the department is set to advertise a tender in the coming weeks for the first stage of improvements on the Bass Highway between Cooee and Wynyard, including a realignment of the highway between Somerset and Wynyard. A tender is also expected to be advertised in June for upgrades to the Great Eastern Drive between St Helens and Diana’s Basin, while it’s anticipated tenders for stage one of freight route upgrades on the Batman Highway, Frankford Road and Birralee Road will be advertised in the coming months. Mr Ferguson said that there would be progress in the second half of the year on the duplication of Evandale Road, between Breadalbane and the Launceston Airport, plus upgrades to Binalong Bay Road. “We are facing a challenging time ahead, and the Tasmanian government is working hard to stimulate the economy, support Tasmanian businesses, families and individuals,” he said. “We continue to work with the Australian government to fund and bring forward other road infrastructure projects to assist in the economic recovery and build our way to recovery.” The centrepiece of the state government’s 2019-20 budget was its $3.6 billion infrastructure spend, including $1.6 billion for roads and bridges. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/PMyt2szQJhzzFrmM2wppBM/a2f25558-188b-4778-a44d-781ed4d81d09.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg