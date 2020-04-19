Blooming in Adversity: Raven Rosenia Marabong | Iconic MNL

Rising as one of the popular creators on TikTok is 19-year-old Palaweña, Raven Rosenia Marabong hailing from Villa Grande in Puerto Princesa City.

Her TikTok account rr_marabong has reached about 1.5 million followers with 10.3M likes. Her funny antics and exuberant dubs are bringing laughter across social media platforms.

“Nag-start ako mag-try 2018 pa, pero this 2019 ko sya ginamit talaga until now, nag-TikTok ako para mag-enjoy ako. Gusto ko rin syempre magpasaya kasi nakikita ko naman na may mga taong natutuwa so tinuloy-tuloy ko [I actually started on TikTok back in 2018. It is only in 2019 that I’m using the app more often. I enjoy creating TikTok videos and that’s the reason why I’m doing this. Many people are happy with my content and that’s what pushes me to do more.] ,” Marabong said

I just found my purpose 😌

♬ I Just Found My Purpose – TikTop PH

Marabong is a 1st year college student from Western Philippines University-PPC campus, taking up BS Entrepreneurship.

🤣##Requested💗

♬ original sound – izzyhernandez33

Oozing with confidence, this comedian-in-the-making is not afraid to look unconventional. If taken seriously, RR’s statuesque build and high cheekbones might land her a modeling contract. But her personality is what made this Pinay beauty stand out among rising creators. Her sassy expressions, in-sync dub, and loads of good sense of humor all add up to her charm. More reasons to love this lovely flower of Palawan that now blooms in the midst of adversity.