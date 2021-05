Blue Origin is ready to start selling suborbital space travel tickets

Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin is about start selling seats for its New Shepard rocket. Prices have not yet been set, but with seats on Virgin Galactic’s suborbital flight costing $250,000, it’s safe to say it won’t be cheap. Read more…

