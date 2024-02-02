Bluedot and RideShare Carz Team Up to Streamline EV Charging for RideShare Drivers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As electric vehicles continue to gain popularity, the need for more accessible and efficient charging solutions has become increasingly evident, especially among rideshare drivers who rely on quick and convenient charging to maximize their working hours. Rideshare drivers have become one of the largest populations of EV drivers in the US.

Bluedot, the leading single payment platform for EV fleet drivers, and RideShare Carz, a leading Rideshare Vehicle Rental Company with electric vehicle rentals, are partnering to provide Bluedot’s fleet platform for all of RideShare Carz’s EV customers.

The Bluedot-RideShare Carz partnership allows RideShare Carz renters to locate, charge, and pay for charging across over 80% of the public chargers in the US. They no longer have to download multiple apps or worry about how they are going to pay for each charging station. All payment is done through Bluedot automatically, even for Tesla.

Historically, Tesla rideshare drivers would get billed every week after they had finished charging their vehicles. Non-Tesla drivers would have to use their own cards. This was causing significant workload and headaches for RideShare Carz customers, making it difficult to manage their finances.

With the new partnership, Bluedot tracks all charging sessions and automatically bills RideShare Carz drivers on a daily basis. This innovative payment solution has allowed them to streamline their vehicle charging billing process, increase internal efficiencies and enhance customer satisfaction.

Bluedot also allows for full driver controls so RideShare Carz can manage customers’ charging expenses and billing, and revoke access to the vehicle if needed. This all-one-one platform has allowed RideShare Carz to scale its EV rental business and minimize the amount of platform it uses.

“Working with RideShare Carz is a natural fit for Bluedot,” said Martin Hamedani, VP of Partnerships at Bluedot. “Our shared commitment to innovation and improving the rideshare experience makes this partnership an exciting step forward in the EV ecosystem. We’re thrilled to be part of a solution that not only benefits drivers but also supports the broader adoption of electric vehicles.”

Shamus Hayes, Chief Operating Officer, of RideShare Carz added, “This partnership is game changing for our internal operations and for our driver expense management. Bluedot makes the billing process simple for EV drivers and helps them control their daily expenses. Ride share drivers rely on efficiencies like this to enhance their financial success; and allows our team to dedicate more time to customer growth and satisfaction.”

