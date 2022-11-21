Bluehost Announces Black Friday Sale: Up to 60 percent off on Websites & Stores

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bluehost, a trusted web hosting provider specializing in WordPress, announces its Black Friday sale to help business owners build websites and online stores on super optimized Bluehost WordPress Hosting. Along with web hosting, Bluehost is offering discounts on WordPress services to its customers, which will save them time and effort on building a website and generating traffic.

Here are the details of the discounts of the Black Friday sale:

WordPress & Shared Hosting – Up to 60% off

WooCommerce Online Store – Up to 85% off

VPS Hosting – Up to 65% off

Dedicated Servers – Up to 25% off

WordPress Website Design Service – Up to 50% off

Managed SEO Service – Up to 50% off

Yoast Premium – Up to 55% off

“The last two months of the year are a delight for any shopper, with discounts raining everywhere,” said Mitika Kulshreshtha, Vice President of Marketing, Bluehost. “We want to ensure that anyone who is trying to get online, finds the best prices, with the right tools and services to establish and succeed in the digital world. Whether you are getting started with a blog, a business website, opening your online store or building one for your client – we have something for everyone.”

The Black Friday sale is live and will end on 28th November. To learn more about the sale, visit: https://www.bluehost.in/

About Bluehost

Bluehost is the leading web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.in.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web technology company serving nearly seven million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. For more information, visit www.newfold.com.

Media Contact:

Mitika Kulshreshtha

[email protected]

+91-22-6720-9090

Vice President – Marketing, APAC

Newfold Digital

