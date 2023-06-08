Bluesky is just another Twitter clone and that isn’t a good thing

by
2PNYT3G Warsaw, Poland. 21st Apr, 2023. The Bluesky social media app logo is seen on a mobile device in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on 21 April, 2023. Founder Jack Dorsey of twitter has released the Bluesky application on Android. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Jaap Arriens/Sipa USA/Alamy

YOU may have heard some buzz about a new social network called Bluesky, which is the latest app trying to seize the throne once occupied by Twitter. Here in the States, journalists are going wild for Bluesky – publications from TechCrunch to The New Yorker have covered its hip culture, analysing whether it is a sign of what’s to come in the world of social media. I have been on Bluesky for about a month now, and so far it feels like a fast-motion replay of everything that went wrong on Twitter. It has only taken months, rather than …

Source link

Leave a Comment