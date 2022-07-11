Blog
BLUETTI Officially Unveils EB3A Solar Generator
July 11, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2022 /CNW/ — BLUETTI has announced a new portable power station – EB3A, boasting ultra-fast charging capability, upgraded LiFePO4 battery, sufficient outputs and smart power management. Keep reading to check out why EB3A stands out.

What’s So Special About EB3A

  • Super Fast Recharging (30 minutes to 80%)

0 to 80% in only 30 minutes(AC+solar). Turbo Charging makes sure the EB3A is always ready.

  • Ultra-durable 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery

Provides 2,500+ life cycles, better performance, and less environmental impact.

  • 600W/1200W(Surge) Inverter

Ensures a super fast recharge and offers less downtime but more do-time.

  • 9 Output Ports

Enough to cover basic needs.

2×AC (600W in total)

1×100W USB-C

2×15W USB-A

2×DC5521

1×12V10A cigarette lighter

1×Wireless charging pad

  • 200W Solar Input

Fully recharge the EB3A with PV200 solar panel in just two hours. Go for an off-grid living anytime with no fear of losing power and high cost.

  • Intuitive App

Allows for a quicker access to the device and presents real-time information on every vital metrics.

  • Smart Battery Management System

Monitors and protects EB3A from risks like short circuit, over-current, over-voltage, overload or overheating.

  • Designed with Portability In Mind

EB3A is a compelling option with weighing only 10 pounds whether working around the house or heading out to the nature.

When People Could Use EB3A

  • Power Outages

No worries about power outages. EB3A holds enough juices to keep your essentials (phone, light, and fridge) running until power comes back on.

  • Outdoor Recreations & Adventures

If you’re a real outdoorsy type, bring EB3A with you. Powering cameras, drones, smartphones, laptops or GPS devices at ease.

Where To Buy & More Info

Super Early Bird Price With The Code: EB3ANEWS

Starts at C$309 (was $399. 23% off ).

Starts at C$889 (was C$998. 11% off ).

Starts at C$689 (was C$798. 14% off ).

Limited Time:EDT 10:00PM,10th,July–EDT 10:00PM,31th,July

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world’s best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI at https://www.bluettipower.ca/

SOURCE BLUETTI INC

