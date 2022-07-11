BLUETTI Officially Unveils EB3A Solar Generator

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2022 /CNW/ — BLUETTI has announced a new portable power station – EB3A, boasting ultra-fast charging capability, upgraded LiFePO4 battery, sufficient outputs and smart power management. Keep reading to check out why EB3A stands out.

What’s So Special About EB3A

Super Fast Recharging (30 minutes to 80%)

0 to 80% in only 30 minutes(AC+solar). Turbo Charging makes sure the EB3A is always ready.

Ultra-durable 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery

Provides 2,500+ life cycles, better performance, and less environmental impact.

600W/1200W(Surge) Inverter

Ensures a super fast recharge and offers less downtime but more do-time.

9 Output Ports

Enough to cover basic needs.

2×AC (600W in total)

1×100W USB-C

2×15W USB-A

2×DC5521

1×12V10A cigarette lighter

1×Wireless charging pad

200W Solar Input

Fully recharge the EB3A with PV200 solar panel in just two hours. Go for an off-grid living anytime with no fear of losing power and high cost.

Intuitive App

Allows for a quicker access to the device and presents real-time information on every vital metrics.

Smart Battery Management System

Monitors and protects EB3A from risks like short circuit, over-current, over-voltage, overload or overheating.

Designed with Portability In Mind

EB3A is a compelling option with weighing only 10 pounds whether working around the house or heading out to the nature.

When People Could Use EB3A

Power Outages

No worries about power outages. EB3A holds enough juices to keep your essentials (phone, light, and fridge) running until power comes back on.

Outdoor Recreations & Adventures

If you’re a real outdoorsy type, bring EB3A with you. Powering cameras, drones, smartphones, laptops or GPS devices at ease.

Where To Buy & More Info

Super Early Bird Price With The Code: EB3ANEWS

Starts at C$309 (was $399. 23% off ).

Starts at C$889 (was C$998. 11% off ).

Starts at C$689 (was C$798. 14% off ).

Limited Time:EDT 10:00PM,10th,July–EDT 10:00PM,31th,July

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world’s best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI at https://www.bluettipower.ca/

SOURCE BLUETTI INC