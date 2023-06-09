BLUETTI To Roll Out New Expandable Mobile Power AC60 & B80

TORONTO, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ — BLUETTI, the leader in the clean energy storage industry, will launch its new AC60 & B80, the smallest solar generator with expandability, on June 20th at 19:00 PDT.

What is the BLUETTI AC60?

The BLUETTI AC60 is a compact, powerful solar generator with a 600W inverter and a 403Wh LFP battery. It’s IP65 rated for water and dust resistance, perfect for outdoor activities. The AC60 supports four charging methods including adaptor, car, solar and generator charging. With a 600W AC Turbocharging, it takes just 40 minutes to recharge AC60 from 0 to 80%. The unit operates quietly at 45 dB, barely audible in confined spaces such as a room or tent.

With 7 different outlets, the AC60 can supply power to various devices simultaneously. It is high-tech and user-friendly, with an intuitive colour LCD screen that displays battery status and other helpful information. Plus, it also supports remote and real-time control via the BLUETTI App on phones.

What is the B80 Expansion Battery?

To complement the AC60, the BLUETTI B80 uses the same reliable LFP cells that deliver over 3,000 cycles. Two B80s, 806Wh each, can expand AC60’s capacity to a maximum of 2,015Wh. The B80 can also work as a stand-alone DC power source with three ports: USB-A, USB-C, and car outlet. It can also be recharged on its own via its input ports or in connection with the AC60.

As reliable and safe as the AC60, the B80 comes with an advanced battery management system to ensure maximum efficiency and prevent over-voltage, over-temperature and short-circuit and so on. With an IP65 protection rating, the B80 is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. While a 6-year warranty provides added peace of mind for worry-free use.

Availability & Price

The AC60 and B80 will be available on BLUETTI’s official website and in its Amazon stores on June 20th, with the debut price remaining undisclosed.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

