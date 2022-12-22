BLUETTI to Start its Year-end Shopping Spree for Boxing Day 2022

SYDNEY, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The top-three solar generator maker, BLUETTI, today announced to begin its final shopping bonanza from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, 2022. It selects tons of good-value generators and free gifts for grab.

Customizable Power Backup

The AC300, BLUETT’s first modular solar generator, can work with four B300 battery to reach up to 12,288Wh. It can support 3,000W output and 5,400W AC+PV dual input. The new AC500 is also modular and greatly updated. It can deliver 5,000W power and be expanded to a max capacity of 1,8432Wh with B300S batteries. With 8,000W max dual inputs (3,000W PV + 5,000W AC), it can be charged from 0% to 80% SOC in 50 minutes.

BLUETTI also has all-in-one and capacity-expanding solar generators, such as the AC200MAX. The 2,048Wh beast can add more power to its belly by pairing with B230 or B300 battery packs. The above power stations are equipped with about 15 different outlets, powerful and flexible for various scenarios.

Mobile Powerful Energy Box

The EB55 is compact and portable power box for outdoor activities or home emergencies. With its capacity of 537Wh and the power of 700W from its built in LFP battery, the unit can charge 11 gadgets simultaneously.

Expansion LFP Battery Pack

The 2,048Wh B230 and 3,072Wh B300 can remain 80% of their original capacity after 3,500 life cycles. They can boost the capacity of some BLUETTI’s generators, like AC200P, EB200P, EB150, via a D050S cable(will be included), or power devices directly with their three DC ports (USB-C, car output and USB-A).

More Giveaways from BLUETTI

BLUETTI also offers free gifts such as outdoor cookware sets with purchases from its official website over a certain amount. Buyers can win free portable generators and solar panels, other useful gadgets and coupons via lucky draws. Besides, all orders placed during the sale will gain five times BLUETTI bucks which can be used to redeem BLUETTI Lifestyle products.

