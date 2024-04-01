Boao Forum for Asia Convened Closing Press Conference for Its 2024 Annual Conference

QIONGHAI, China, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On the afternoon of March 29, the closing press conference of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 was held in Boao, Hainan. Mr. Li Baodong, Secretary General of BFA, gave a briefing on the major outcomes of this year’s annual conference.

Li Baodong said that the Annual Conference 2024 has achieved the goal of carbon neutrality through various ways to promote energy conservation and emission reduction.

Li Baodong emphasized that the Annual Conference has achieved important and positive outcomes, sounded a clarion calling for “solidarity and cooperation for common development” representing Asia, and reached a series of important consensuses:

First, there is a clearer understanding of the challenges facing the world today. The global economic recovery is sluggish, regional conflicts continue to occur, and long-term challenges such as climate change are becoming increasingly prominent. Humanity itself is at the source of these challenges.

Second, only through solidarity and cooperation can we better meet the challenges. Solidarity and cooperation, multilateralism, globalization and an open world economy form the only way forward.

Third, one of the main challenges facing the world economy is the growing fragmentation. The world needs a multilateral trading system based on the principles of fairness and openness.

Fourth, Asia is ushering in a new era of sustainable development. Asia is expected to contribute 60% of global GDP growth this year. Asia remains the most dynamic and promising region in the world and the most worthy of investment.

Fifth, China is the mainstay of the sustainable development of the world economy in the post-pandemic era. China will continue to be the largest contributor to global economic growth.

Sixth, innovation is an inexhaustible driving force for development. It is important to promote scientific and technological progress and innovation, but at the same time, it is also necessary to guard against its risks, especially in the development of artificial intelligence.

Seventh, it is imperative to accelerate actions in response to climate change. Governments, businesses and citizens should all take action. Attention should be paid to helping developing countries with green financing. It is necessary to accelerate the transition to zero carbon for Asia’s electric power system.

Li Baodong said that there are many more consensuses reached at the annual meeting, and he could not list them all. He expressed his gratitude to the guests for their active participation and the professional reports from the media. He said that the BFA will hold a series of other important activities, and he asked all parties to continue to pay attention to and support the forum.

