Boao Near-Zero Carbon Zone showcases China's Green Development

Reporters attending the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 were impressed by the Boao Near-Zero Carbon Demonstration Zone when visiting the computer room of the BFA Hotel on Mar. 25.

According to Lu Di of the China Academy of Building Research, around 30% of Dongyu Island’s carbon emissions happen in this room. The 20+ year old high energy use air conditioning system has been replaced, and other energy saving modifications were also performed.

Located on Dongyu Island in Bo’ao in China’s southern province of Hainan, the 1.92 km2-large Boao Near-Zero Carbon Demonstration Zone is an island of green. The rooftop photovoltaics, ‘green’ curtain walls, and flower-shaped wind turbines create green solar and wind energy, providing a stable power source.

Air-powered heat pumps and a heat storage system have also replaced the previous gas-powered hot water boilers in public buildings. Electric stoves that reduce carbon emissions and improve safety have replaced gas-powered ones, and now it takes only 8 seconds to boil a bowlful of water.

Nikolay Selishchev of Russian Tass News Agency, who has attended the BFA for seven years running, said that this was his first time to get a glimpse behind the curtain of Dongyu Island’s ‘green life’, which is fueled by a variety of advanced technologies.

Huang Baoyi, Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group reporter, was interested in the photovoltaic panels widely distributed across the demonstration zone and curious about whether the roof could bear their weight.

According to Hu Yaowen, president of the Hainan Branch of the China Academy of Urban Planning and Design Institute, these photovoltaic panels can withstand Category 12 (Chinese scale) typhoons. Different types of tiles were used to meet the needs of different buildings. The photovoltaics on the BFA International Conference Center respect the original architectural style and conform to the shape of the roof, while those on the Press Center are anchored to the building’s structure to reduce the weight load.

As Hong Kong’s hot, humid climate is similar to Boao, Huang Baoyi was eager to discover what lessons Hong Kong could learn here.

Hu Yaowen added that the Boao Near-Zero Carbon Demonstration Zone highlights green carbon reduction renovation in an urban setting. With 70% of China’s carbon emissions coming from urban areas, this achievement is of great significance in achieving China’s ‘dual carbon’ goals.

According to Li Baodong, Secretary-General of the BFA, the launch of the Boao Near-Zero Carbon Demonstration Zone is a huge achievement that impressed Forum attendees. China’s recent green development achievements show the country’s strong capabilities, setting an example for the international community.

