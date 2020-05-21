Boating restrictions to be reviewed in June

coronavirus, Peter Gutwein, Mark Veitch, Tasmania, boating, coronavirus, COVID-19

Restrictions on boating and recreational fishing in Tasmania will stay in place until at least next month says Premier Peter Gutwein. Currently Tasmanians can only launch their boats within the municipality of their primary residence. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Mr Gutwein said a review of this restriction, and the 30km limit on travelling to national parks to exercise, would occur just before the Queen's Birthday long weekend in early June. "We don't want to see an influx of people into those coastal communities. It's important we protect these more vulnerable communities," Mr Gutwein said. "Just for now we are trying to limit the number of interactions that people have to ensure we keep people safe. "Please follow the rules and please be patient." Mr Gutwein said while day trips were now allowed he encouraged people to stick to their local area. "Don't travel to the other end of the state to buy a tin of paint. Support local businesses," he said. "I would encourage everyone to exercise caution and vigilance." Responding to a call by Tasmanian independent senator Jacqui Lambie for the state to reopen its borders, Mr Gutwein said his government would continue to follow Public Health advice and restrictions would be lifted when it was safe to do so. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tasmania remains at 226 after no further cases were recorded for the fifth day in the row on Wednesday night. Public Health director Mark Veitch said there were still 14 active cases, three of which were being treated in hospital, and 36 close contacts of those cases who were in quarantine. "We've only had one person diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 10 days [or so]," he said. "We expect if by the end of the month we have no further cases with contacts, we may be in the fortunate situation of having no close contacts of cases still quarantined in Tasmania." Dr Veitch said Tasmanians with any cold and flu symptoms needed to be tested for coronavirus and a lack of testing data worried him as Public Health authorities provided advice on easing restrictions. "We may lack enough information to confidently say we can progress forward to the second stage of easing restrictions," he said. "We are not back to normal."

