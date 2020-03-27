Bob Dylan has released a new, 17-minute song about the Kennedy assassination
The 78-year-old singer-songwriter shared a link to the track, called “Murder Most Foul,” on Twitter on Thursday night.
“It was a dark day in Dallas, 1963, a day that will live on in infamy,” it begins. “President Kennedy was a’riding high — good day to be living and a good day to die.”
Sharing the link on Twitter, Dylan wrote: “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. Bob Dylan.”
Dylan, whose most famous tracks include “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Mr. Tambourine Man,” won the first of his 11 Grammy awards in 1973.
In 2008, he won a Pulitzer Prize special citation for “his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power.”