Bob Dylan has released a new, 17-minute song about the Kennedy assassination

The 78-year-old singer-songwriter shared a link to the track, called “Murder Most Foul,” on Twitter on Thursday night.

The song begins by recounting the murder of Kennedy, who was shot on November 22, 1963 while riding in an open limousine alongside his wife, Jackie, during a tour of Dallas, Texas.

“It was a dark day in Dallas, 1963, a day that will live on in infamy,” it begins. “President Kennedy was a’riding high — good day to be living and a good day to die.”

Sharing the link on Twitter, Dylan wrote: “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. Bob Dylan.”