Bob Dylan releases a second song within three weeks

The title is “I Contain Multitudes.” Its lyrics include: “I’m just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones / And them British bad boys, the Rolling Stones / I go right to the edge, I go right to the end / I go right where all things lost are made good again.”

Dylan announced the tune with an interesting tweet, writing, “#today and #tomorrow, #skeletons and #nudes, #sparkle and #flash, #AnneFrank and #IndianaJones, #fastcars and #fastfood, #bluejeans and #queens, #Beethoven and #Chopin, #life and #death.”

It follows the March release of “Murder Most Foul,” a 17-minute song about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Fans suspect the pair are part of an album on the way. It would be his first of original music since the release of “Tempest” in 2012.