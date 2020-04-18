Bob Hawke’s widow Blanche D’Alpuget announced breast cancer diagnosis
Bob Hawke’s widow Blanche d’Alpuget is diagnosed with breast cancer less than a year after the death of her ‘soulmate’
Bob Hawke’s widow Blanche d’Alpuget has been diagnosed with breast cancer less than one year after the death of her ‘soulmate’.
The 76-year-old is undergoing chemotherapy at The Kinghorn Cancer Centre in Darlinghurst, Sydney.
‘I detected the lump in my left breast about six or seven weeks ago,’ Ms d’Alpuget told The Sunday Telegraph.
More to come
Bob Hawke’s widow Blanche d’Alpuget (right) has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The couple are pictured together in 2013