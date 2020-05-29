Bob Kulick, legendary guitarist for KISS and Lou Reed, dead at 70: ‘I know he is at peace now’

Legendary guitarist Bob Kulick, who is best known for his work with KISS, Lou Reed and Diana Ross – has died at age 70.

His younger brother Bruce took to Twitter on Friday morning to make the announcement of his passing.

Bruce wrote: ‘I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated.

‘I know he is at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this very sad time’