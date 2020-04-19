Bob Odenkirk Says Son Nathan Experienced Coronavirus Symptoms ‘Worse Than the Flu’

Bob Odenkirk is opening up about his son’s battle with coronavirus.

During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 57-year-old Better Call Saul actor revealed his son Nathan, 21, has luckily recovered from the virus, but suffered some serious symptoms.

“In the end, it was pretty bad and it was worse than the flu,” Bob said of his son’s case. “According to him, the pain in his throat was the worst thing of all, but I think also the fatigue. And it lasted longer than the flu.”

Bob also mentioned that Nathan has suffered from asthma “for a good chunk of his life.”

Bob said that he’s grateful Nathan made it out “pretty easily” as compared to many other sever cases. However, he did say his son’s illness “got scarier the longer it went.”

“The further we got from it, I became aware that we got very lucky,” Bob added.