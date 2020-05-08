Boba Fett Will Reportedly Make a Long-Awaited Return in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Two

If you were looking for a hit of The Mandalorian (which involves, roughly, equal parts molted Beskar and the rush you get when Baby Yoda sneaks up on you from around a corner) from the first episode of the making-of documentary that debuted on Disney Plus this week, you were probably disappointed. They avoided saying Baby Yoda’s name like he was Voldemort, instead giving a one-by-one intro of the show’s directors.

Thankfully, late this Friday, The Mandalorian saw a bit of casting news that will tide you over. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Temuera Morrison—who played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones—will return to the Star Wars universe to play Boba Fett. The report also say that the role will be relatively small.

This isn’t the biggest surprise—The Mandalorian teased Boba Fett’s presence in Mando’s world more than once, possibly , including the end of “The Gunslinger” episode, when a Boba-looking character approached the body of Fennec Shand.

If you’ll remember, we last saw Fett hurdling into a Sarlacc pit in The Return of The Jedi, so what gives? It could be the work of some cloning technology—which, you know, is a plot device Star Wars has been fond of lately . As for Season Two, it’s likely Boba won’t be enlisted into Baby Yoda foster care. There’s a better chance at him jet-packing in for some last-minute heroism—either against Moff Gideon or Mando, even, depending on where his allegiance will lie.