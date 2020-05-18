Boca Raton Historical Society gathers COVID-19 history for the future – Lifestyle Media

As many have pointed out, we are living in unprecedented times that our descendants will read about in their history books. Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum is especially aware of the importance of these times. The organization recently started encouraging Boca residents to be a part of history through the launch of the Letters to the Future project, part of its Curating COVID-19 campaign.

“There are few events, in the history of our country, that have impacted virtually every citizen on some level,” executive director Mary Csar says. “World War II was one of the events, along with the tragedy of 9/11 and the current coronavirus pandemic. It is imperative that we accurately document the response, so that future generations will understand this unprecedented time in history.”

As part of the campaign, BRHS&M is requesting that residents submit written accounts, photographs, drawings, and/or videos demonstrating how their lives have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. BRHS&M curators will review the submissions, which will then be archived. In the future, BRHS&M plans to share select submissions through the website’s Spanish River Papers section as well as on social media, an online exhibit and, eventually, an on-site exhibit.

“This benchmark in our nation’s history will long be remembered by all who lived through it and those yet to come,” curator Susan Gillis says. “It is incumbent upon our organization to document this moment in time as seen through the eyes of Boca Raton residents.”

Several residents have already made their mark on future history with their submissions. Gillis shared that local professional photographer Peter Lorber has contributed several photos. Another contributor is Francis Jawhari, founder and designer at children’s accessory business FHJBaby, who has been making face masks to donate to Palm Beach County organizations and home-schooling four children.

To submit, residents may email [email protected] with the subject line “Letters to the Future.” Submissions may also be mailed to BRHS&M at 71 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida 33432. Contributors will receive an acknowledgment of their submission with a written release.