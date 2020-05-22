Body of autistic boy, 9, who was abducted in Florida found in lake

Tragic: Alejandro Ripley, nine, was found dead in a lake in Miami-Dade County, just hours after he was abducted from his mother’s car by two men

A nine-year-old autistic boy from Florida ,who sparked a desperate search overnight after being abducted from his mother’s car by two men looking to score drugs was found dead in a lake this morning.

Authorities in Miami-Dade confirmed early Friday that a body discovered floating in a lake in the area of SW 62 Street and 138 Court was that of Alejandro Ripley.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday night issued an Amber Alert for Alejandro, who was kidnapped in the parking lot of a Home Depot at 15750 SW 88th Street in Miami just before 9pm.

The agency posted a message on Facebook on Friday saying the alert has been cancelled, adding: ‘we are very sad to report that the child was found deceased.’

So far, no arrests have been announced in connection to the boy’s kidnapping and death.

Alejandro was riding in his mother’s car (pictured) on Thursday night when another vehicle drove the woman off the road and cornered her

Police said a man emerged from the pursuing vehicle, approached Patricia Ripley’s car and demanded drugs

According to the agency, Alejandro, who was autistic and non-verbal, was pulled out of his mother’s car by two black men driving a light blue four-door sedan.

One of the suspects was possibly wearing all black clothing and a black bandanna as a face mask, and may have had cornrows in his hair.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said during a press briefing overnight that Alejandro’s mother, 47-year-old Patricia Ripley, was driving in The Hammocks area of the city when she noticed a car following her.

Shortly after, the pursuing vehicle forced the woman off the road and crashed into her car to block her in.

A male passenger then emerged from his vehicle, approached Ripley and demanded drugs.

An Amber Alert was issued for Alejandro on Thursday night, but it has since been cancelled

Miami police detective Angel Rodriguez said that when the mother insisted that she had no illegal narcotics in her possession, the bandit snatched her cellphone and pulled her son out of the vehicle.

The pair of kidnappers with the child in tow were last seen driving southbound.

Alejandro was described as standing at 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 120lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs shoes. He has a scar on his left leg.

Anyone who sees the suspects is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 if you have any other information that could help investigators. You can also call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).