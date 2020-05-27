Body of boy, five, who went missing on Memorial Day from Ohio campground is pulled from lake

The body of a five-year-old boy who went missing at a southern Ohio campground on Memorial Day was found in a lake on Tuesday.

Authorities say Cameron Walters was last seen at around 5pm on Monday at the Mineral Springs Lake Resort, a 350-acre campground in Peebles.

Emergency responders and volunteers then began an intensive search for the boy, which involved some 200 volunteers, horseback riders, divers and specially trained K9 dogs.

Search is over: First responders in Ohio on Tuesday evening found the body of Cameron Walters, 5, who was last seen at the Mineral Springs Lake Resort on Monday evening

The boy was last seen in the water around the boat dock, even though he could not swim

Officers and divers spent hours looking for Cameron on Monday and Tuesday

At around 6pm on Tuesday, Walters’ body was recovered near the campground’s boat dock.

‘We have recovered the 5-year-old missing in the water near the boat dock area,’ Adams County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Estep said, describing the situation as ‘Very tough, very very very tough,’ reported Fox 19.

He said Watkins’ family were ‘very emotional’ after hearing the news.

Although it is not clear at this time how the boy who could not swim ended up in the lake, authorities do not suspect foul play.

Walters was at the campground with his family, including his parents, siblings, grandparents and cousins.

The body of the child was found near the campground boat dock at around 6pm

Emergency teams and volunteers spent nearly 24 hours looking for Cameron

Walters’ mother took to Facebook overnight to thank everyone who took part in the search and to pay tribute to her son.

‘My world will never be the same,’ she wrote. ‘They found my baby boy today. I love u all!’

Walters was last seen alive at around 5pm on Monday at the Mineral Springs family campground near Peebles.

The local sheriff’s office said Cameron had been playing in the lake by the boat dock and in other places.

When Cameron went missing, his family tried looking for him with the help of other campers, but when they could not find him they contacted the authorities at around 5.10pm, reported WCPO.

Cameron was at the campground with his family. His mother on Sunday posted photos showing the boy playing (left and right)

Cameron’s grandparents have a camper at the lake resort near Peebles, Ohio

Officers from multiple agencies, including the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, local fire and EMS, and crews from Union Township and Butler, Clermont and Hamilton counties, took part in the search.

A dive team from Loveland responded to the scene and spent hours on Monday searching the lake.

The ground search was suspended after midnight on Tuesday and resumed at 7.30am Tuesday morning, according to Fox19.

Cameron’s grandparents have a camper at the lake resort. According to photos shared on his mother’s Facebook page on Sunday, the toddler was at the campground for the long Memorial Day weekend with his parents, older sister and younger brother.