Bodyweight Tabata Workout – 19 Mins, Total Body | Pumps & Iron

Get ready to sweat! This bodyweight tabata workout will take you just under 20 minutes to complete. I’ve been posting a lot of low-impact (no jumping) workouts lately for all of my fellow apartment dwellers. But today’s workout is for all of you with houses/home gyms/garages/yards/ground floor apartments. Or those of you wishing to terrorize your downstairs neighbors lol.

Bodyweight Tabata Workout

This bodyweight tabata workout is broken up into four tabata supersets. In each superset, you’ll alternate between two exercises using an interval structure of 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest x8. Rest for 60 seconds (or as needed) between supersets.

As with all workouts, you want to make sure you’re properly warmed up before, and always listen to your body, modifying or stopping as needed. I have two guided warm ups:

Workout Breakdown

TABATA 1

See 1:23 in above video for a preview of the exercises and how to modify.

Squat Jump Side Shuffle

Squat Jump to Alternating Side Kick

TABATA 2

See 6:09 in above video for a preview of the exercises and how to modify.

Donkey Kicks

Breakdancer Kick-throughs

TABATA 3

See 11:01 in above video for a preview of the exercises and how to modify.

High Knees

Side Lunge Torso Twist – alternate sides each interval

TABATA 4

See 15:53 in above video for a preview of the exercises and how to modify.

Shoulder Tap Plank Jacks

Chest-to-Floor Burpees

