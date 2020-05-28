Boeing to lay off more than 13,000 workers including 6,700 involuntary job cuts in US

Boeing announced it will involuntarily lay off nearly 7,000 employees in the US as a part of a wave of 13,000 global cuts in a previously announced plan to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The aerospace giant disclosed there will be roughly 6,770 involuntary layoffs among US employees. Another 5,520 workers were approved for voluntary severance packages and will leave over the next few weeks.

All layoff notices will be delivered this week in the plan to shed 10 percent of the company’s 160,00-strong global workforce as the company reels from a plunge in airline business caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as its own 737 Max jet crisis.

Boeing announced it will lay off nearly 7,000 employees in the US as a part of a wave of 13,000 global cuts in a previously announced plan to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic. A worker at a Boeing plant in Renton, Washington pictured April 29

Boeing has been facing a crisis over the past two years following two fatal crashes, one in Indonesia in October 2018 and another in Ethiopia in March 2019, that killed all 346 on board and led to the grounding of the entire worldwide 737 Max fleet.

The coronavirus outbreak only deepened Boeing’s instability. Last month Boeing had zero plane orders for the second time in 2020.

Under the company’s voluntary layoff program Boeing is offering staff buyouts, but thousands of more jobs are slated to be cut over the next few months.

The company said Wednesday it is still working on its overseas layoff plans.

This is the first major reduction in staff by the company since 2017 when it laid off roughly 1,500 workers.

CEO Dave Calhoun sent a message to employees Wednesday announcing the cuts saying: ‘I wish there were some other way’

Boeing closed at $149 a share on Wednesday following news of the cuts. The company has seen a steep decline in stock value over the past few months due to the coronavirus crisis

CEO Dave Calhoun sent a message to employees Wednesday saying the pandemic’s impact ‘means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices.’

‘We have done our very best to project the needs of our commercial airline customers over the next several years as they begin their path to recovery. I wish there were some other way,’ he added.

Wednesday’s cuts ‘represent the largest segment of layoffs’, a Boeing spokesman said to Politico. A majority of Boeing workforce is located in the US.

The cuts are focused on its commercial jetliner business, but the company didn’t provide details on which units or locations would be affected by the cuts, as per the Wall Street Journal.

Union officials said the lay offs will hit Seattle-area aircraft assembly operations.

Boeing has been facing a crisis over the past two years following two fatal crashes, one in Indonesia in October 2018 and another in Ethiopia in March 2019, that killed all 346 on board and led to the grounding of the 737 Max aircraft. A graveyard of grounded 737 Max 8 aircraft parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington pictured July 2019

Boeing employees pictured leaving a Boeing 737 Max factory in Renton, Washington on April 29

Some suppliers to Boeing’s airplane factors near Seattle have already announced job cuts, according to state employment records.

Boeing is cutting its output of its 787 twin-aisle jet and will resume limited production of the 737 MAX jetliner this quarter, after stopping output back in January while awaiting regulatory clearance to fly again following the crashes.

The job cuts in the airline industry are being felt across the board.

Rival company Airbus SE has cut jetliner production by one third. General Electric, which makes engines and parts for planemakers, also cut thousands of jobs.

The union said Tuesday that about 1,300 members of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace applied for the company’s voluntary layoff package and were accepted.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said about 1,200 of its members at Boeing accepted voluntary layoffs.